Gateway Stallions softball tryouts are set for:

6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24: 12U (birth date of 2007 or 2008)

6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25: 10U (birth date of 2009 or 2010)

6-8 p.m. Friday, July 26: 8U (birth date of 2011 or 2012)

All tryouts are at Gateway Field House, 3519 Illinois 162 in Granite City.

For more information, contact coach Melanie Ypya at mpypya-wojcicki@hotmail.com.

