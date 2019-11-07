GCHS Sports Hall of Fame is set for Friday

The 2019 Granite City Sports Hall of Fame is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Granite City High School Performing Arts Center.

The event, which started in 1987, will have its 17th ceremony overall and its second in three years.

Chris Rongey, a 1995 GCHS graduate who works for St. Louis sports radio station WXOS, will be the emcee for this year's ceremony. He worked as the emcee in the 2017 ceremony.

This year's HOF class will have 17 individuals and five teams.

The individuals are Mike Baker, Stephanie Boyer, Ryan Davis, Jared Embick, Tom Greco, Billy Hency, Tim Henson, Mike Jaros, Allen Kirgan, George Kirgan, Dave Lipe, Don Miller, Jimmy Moske, Mike Robertson, Richie Skirball, Stan Stajduhar and John Venne.

The teams that will be honored are the 1970 baseball, 1979 Granite City North baseball, 1991 girls soccer, 1993 Mid-States hockey and 1995 wrestling squads.

Tickets are still available for the event. Contact Hall of Fame chairman Daren DePew at daren.depew@gcsd9.net or 618-451-5808 for more information.