Getting their kicks at SLU

× Expand photos by Bill Barrett Former area prep soccer players Annabelle Copeland (left) and Brianna Hatfield helped the Billikens win 17 matches and reach the NCAA tournament for the second straight year. Copeland, who played at Marquette Catholic, is a junior, while Hatfield, of Alton, is a sophomore who transferred from Florida Gulf Coast.

Three years ago, Annabelle Copeland and Brianna Hatfield played against each other in a prep soccer match between Alton High and Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park.

Now, they’re teammates on the Saint Louis University women’s soccer team.

The duo from Godfrey helped the Billikens turn in another strong season this fall. SLU finished 17-4-2, captured Atlantic-10 Conference regular season and tournament championships and competed at the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.

“It’s been quite amazing,” Hatfield said. “We had a really good run this year.”

Copeland, a 2017 Marquette graduate, wrapped up her third season with the Billikens. She scored a career-high 5 goals. Next year, she will be one of 6 seniors on the team.

“I absolutely love it here,” Copeland said.

Hatfield, a 2018 Alton graduate, transferred to SLU this fall after playing her freshman year at Florida Gulf Coast University.

“It’s been such a blessing in disguise,” Hatfield said. “I really wanted to play in Florida and that was awesome, but coming back here was a great decision for me and it’s been probably the best team I have ever played with, and the coaching staff is phenomenal.”

Copeland and Hatfield played against each other three times in high school, including the 2016 meeting in which Alton and Marquette finished in a 1-1 tie. Copeland and Hatfield scored goals in that contest.

The duo also played for the Scott Gallagher select soccer program in St. Louis.

“Since we were both in the same club, we both knew what to expect from each other,” Hatfield said. “We both knew the level of competitiveness each one of us had, so whenever we would go up against each other and our teams go up against each other, we knew what to expect and I think it just brought out more competitiveness within both of us. It’s so fun to see that combined now vs. us going head to head in high school games.”

Copeland played in 22 of her 23 matches off the bench this year.

“That’s been my role the whole time I’ve been here,” Copeland said. “I actually really enjoy it. I like being able to watch the game and have the game settle down and come with fresh energy and fresh legs and kind of change the game.”

Hatfield played in 10 matches for the Billikens. She competed in a match against Duquesne in the A-10 quarterfinals on Nov. 2.

“I’m very happy with my role on the team,” said Hatfield, who played 11 games at Florida Gulf Coast last year. “I know each role on the team is very vital to our success. Everyone played a huge part and that’s definitely respected by not only everyone on the team, but each and every staff member from athletic training to the coaches. It’s definitely a great atmosphere to be a part of.”

Copeland and Hatfield helped the Billikens finish with their fourth straight winning season. SLU’s season ended with a 1-0 loss to Notre Dame in an NCAA first-round match on Nov. 17.

“I think it was awesome this year,” Copeland said. “We had a really good group of girls. The teammates made the experience way better than it would have been. We also won a bunch of games, which was exciting.”

High school highlights

Annabelle Copeland

Earned all-sectional honors in her sophomore and junior seasons

Helped Marquette place third in the Class 1A state tournament

Played varsity all four years

Brianna Hatfield

Earned all-state honors twice and received all-sectional notice twice

Selected to the all-Southwestern Conference team three times

Finished with 54 career goals

