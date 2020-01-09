GIRLS BASKETBALL: A return to basketball

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz The CM girls basketball starting lineup, Kourtland Tyus, Kelbie Zupan, Jackie Woelfel, Anna Hall and Tori Standefer, sits together prior to Tuesday's game vs. the Jersey Panthers in Bethalto. It marked the first home game for the team since the resignations of head coach Jonathan Denney and assistant Julianne Green on Jan. 4.

Bethalto School District 8 and the Civic Memorial girls basketball program continue to move forward from the Jan. 4 resignations of head coach Jonathan Denney and assistant coach Julianne Green.

A return focus and commitment to basketball is the goal and senior Anna Hall touched on that Thursday afternoon as spokesperson for the No. 3 ranked Eagles in the latest Class 3A state poll.

“It’s challenging,” Hall said. “Change is hard anytime in anything you do. It’s hard when there’s so many things going on around you and you’re trying to do something else that doesn’t involve that, like just trying to play basketball. There are so many things that are conflicting with us.”

District 8 released a statement on Jan. 4 regarding Denney and Green’s resignations after CM’s 53-39 victory over Breese Central at the Paws Shootout in Breese. Denney and Green were not on hand in Breese after allegations from the State Farm Classic in Bloomington on Dec. 26-30.

Jeff Ochs, Jeff Durbin and Adam Miller are serving as interim coaches of the program.

Senior point guard Kourtland Tyus also decided to sit out the game vs. Breese Central, but returned to the starting lineup on Tuesday as the Eagles defeated rival Jersey in Bethalto 49-34.

District 8 superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin reiterated Thursday Denney and Green’s resignations were due to the allegations from Bloomington, no inappropriate relationships.

“No, as the press release states this was related to his behavior in the locker room, on the sidelines, and a lack of supervision of our student athletes,” Griffin said.

Hall said as a senior leader and 4-year varsity player, her focus is just getting the team back on track and the offcourt issues behind them.

“We’re a family and sometimes families argue, but at the end of the day we all love and support each other and just want to be together,” Hall said. “We all just want to play basketball. That’s what we’re here to do and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Ochs and Durbin coach at the middle school level, so their familiarity with the girls has had a calming influence on the situation. Miller, a former athletics director at CM and East Alton-Wood River High, head coach of the EA-WR boys program and assistant with the Althoff boys, is there to help in the transition.

“Both of our coaches we have now, Durbin and Ochs, coached all of us in middle school and I think that’s great to have them,” Hall said. “To have people that are reliable and we’re used to from before, it’s not like someone brand new showing up. It keeps what we’ve been doing kind of the same.”

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Adam Miller, Jeff Ochs and Jeff Durbin, the interim CM girls basketball varsity coaching staff reacts during a play Tuesday vs. the Jersey Panthers in Bethalto.

Griffin said the comfort of the players is the top priority of the district and coaches.

“Our goal right now is to support these ladies and these coaches through this transition and doing whatever we can to protect them from some of this and get them back focused on what they came to do every day,” Griffin said. “They just want to play basketball. They’re kids, that’s all they want. They didn’t ask for any of this, but this is what they’re dealing with right now and our focus as a district is just to support them.”

With a return to their home floor Tuesday, Hall thought the Eagles played well vs. Jersey in spurts, but didn’t play at their best. The Panthers drew within 4 points late in the third quarter before CM pulled away for the eventual 15-point victory.

Miller pointed to the reaction of the girls following the win as an example of their resolve.

“In the Jersey game the other night we played well in stretches, but at the end of the game the players weren’t happy with themselves because they know they can play better,” he said. “Those expectations for themselves are important.”

Before the Eagles entered a Thursday game with Mississippi Valley Conference rival Mascoutah in Bethalto with a 16-2 overall mark, Hall said it’s just about finding normalcy again.

“We have to block all the craziness out around us and stay positive, those are the two most important things for us right now,” Hall said. “Also, sticking together and really being a true family. If you’re not a team you probably won’t get very far.”

The goals haven’t changed for the Eagles on the court as the season continues.

“Our goals are still the same they were at the beginning of the season,” Hall said. “The goal is state. Get there and once we’re there we want to win state. That would be amazing and I think to do that it’s sticking together and doing what we do best and that’s playing basketball the way we know how to play.”

District 8 tends to remain focused on its goals to help them get there.

“Our focus is these girls and moving forward,” Griffin said.