GIRLS BASKETBALL: A terrific tandem

Civic Memorial junior was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state team for the second year in a row.

For the second year in a row, Civic Memorial juniors Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus were named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A-4A all-state team.

Hall and Tyus were among 65 players across the state who were named to the IBCA team, which was released on Sunday. Hall was voted onto the first team, while Tyus was selected to the third. A year ago, Hall and Tyus were named special mention.

Hall picked up her second all-state honor this season and third overall. She was selected honorable mention on the Associated Press Class 3A-4A all-state team, which was released on Feb. 28. Tyus now has two all-state awards.

The duo helped the Eagles win 29 games and captured Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 3A regional championships.