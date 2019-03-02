GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-state Eagle

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial junior Anna Hall attempts a free throw against Decatur MacArthur at the Class 3A Taylorville Sectional semifinals earlier this season. Hall was named to honorable mention list of the Class 3A-4A Associated Press all-state girls basketball team.

After turning a strong junior season this winter, Civic Memorial's Anna Hall earned a big honor.

Hall was named to the Associated Press Illinois Class 3A-4A girls basketball team, which was released on Thursday. She was selected on the Class 3A honorable mention list. Hall is the lone AdVantage-area player on the all-state team.

Hall received her second all-state award of her prep basketball career. She also was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state team last winter.

The junior led the Eagles in scoring at 17.4 points per game and in rebounding at 9.4 boards per contest. She also helped the Bethalto school finish 29-6 and capture Mississippi Valley Conference and regional titles.

Other area players on the all-state team include Mater Dei's Kierra Winkeler and Jersey's Clare Breden. Both were named to the 3A honorable mention list. There was a total of 13 players on the honorable mention list along with five first-teamers and five second-teamers.