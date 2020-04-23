GIRLS BASKETBALL: Arbuthnot takes over at CM

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Mike Arbuthnot coaches with the Triad Knights at Civic Memorial High during the 19-20 season. On Thursday, CM approved Arbuthnot as their new head coach.

Mike Arbuthnot has worn a lot of hats as a prep coach.

Now the retired Roxana teacher and Alton High grad can add Civic Memorial girls basketball head coach to that resume. It’s also his third head coaching position in the Mississippi Valley Conference in the last four years. He directed Triad last season and Highland from 2013-18.

“I’ve always been very fond of the Riverbend area when it comes to sports and it’s really nice to be able to get back into the Riverbend area,” Arbuthnot said. “I enjoyed my time at Triad and Highland, but it’s really nice to be back home and be able to coach.”

He succeeds Jeff Ochs, who served as interim head coach for the Eagles for the 2020 portion of this season. Ochs was 15-4 in 19 games and led CM to a Class 3A Triad Regional championship. The Eagles were 29-6 overall in ‘19-20.

Ochs became interim coach after longtime coach Jonathan Denney resigned on Jan. 4 following 13 and a half seasons guiding the program. Denney started in 2006, compiled a 300-120 overall record and captured 6 regional championships and 2 sectional crowns.

“You’ve got to really be impressed with what has gone on at CM in the last 13 years,” Arbuthnot said. “When I was at Highland we really had some outstanding ball games and the environments in those games were outstanding. I was able to see it on both sides, from the opponent’s view but always respecting the CM program for what it was. They were always good coached teams, great work ethics and had good skilled players. CM and Highland have been the pinnacle of 3A basketball in this area and for me to be able to come to CM, I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

Ochs was assisted by Jeff Durbin and Adam Miller this season. Miller will step back away from the program, but Durbin will work as an assistant on Arbuthnot’s staff and Ochs will return to guide the middle school program. Megan Trost and McKenzie Satterfield will also remain in their roles as freshmen coaches.

“The staff is going to stay intact of what was there before I got there,” Arbuthnot said. “I’m going to be meeting with everybody pretty quick here in the next couple of days.”

CM athletics director Todd Hannaford said Arbuthnot was one of several applicants for the coaching vacancy, which included two solid local ones. In the end it was Arbuthnot’s long resume that helped him stand out above the rest.

“Coach Arbuthnot is an ideal fit for our program as he has excellent knowledge of the game, understands the importance of motivating and growing athletes, and the value of academics for our student-athletes,” Hannaford said.

Arbuthnot has been a head girls basketball coach at Roxana, Highland and Triad, as well as an assistant girls coach at Edwardsville. He’s also guided Roxana baseball and softball and been an assistant baseball coach at Alton.

Overall he’s compiled a 355-257 record as a girls basketball head coach in 22 seasons. He won regionals with Roxana in 1997 and 2002, then captured a pair of regionals in ‘16 and ‘17 at Highland with a sectional and third-place finish at state included in 2016. The Bulldogs were 31-5 that season, setting the school record for wins. His 20 wins in ‘96-97 at Roxana are also the program benchmark there, too.

His familiarity with the MVC will help as he takes over the Eagles. He guided Highland from 2013-18 and then Triad in ‘19-20.

“I guess I’ve been around the Valley and I think I know most of the schools in the Valley with all their players and who is coming back and what their future is,” Arbuthnot said.

Of course dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic makes things difficult for a new coach to meet with his players. Arbuthnot has some plans to communicate with the girls, but noted returning and prospective players can contact him at rarbuthnot75@gmail.com or by cell phone at 978-2737.

“I’m going to be reaching out to everyone with some type of Zoom meeting, but if any player or parent has a question they can reach out to me,” Arbuthnot said. “I’m planning on doing that Zoom meeting in the next couple of days.”