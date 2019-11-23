GIRLS BASKETBALL: Celebration in Columbia

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic girls basketball team poses with its Columbia Tip-Off Classic championship plaque on Saturday.

The Marquette Catholic girls basketball team couldn't have asked for a better start to its 2019-20 season.

The Explorers won the Columbia Tip-Off Classic for the first time after the cruising past the Columbia Eagles 76-40 in the championship game on Saturday. Marquette improved to 3-0, its best start since 1999.

The Explorers started tournament play on Tuesday with a 56-29 win over the New Athens Yellow Jackets in a first-round game. They beat the Greenville Comets 57-56 in the semifinals on Thursday.

On Saturday, Marquette stormed to a 7-0 lead and never looked back. The Explorers led 25-14 after the first quarter and 51-28 at halftime.

The Alton school also beat Columbia for the first time since 2008 and snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Eagles.

Marquette sophomore Adrenna Snipes was the team's top scorer with 75 points. She finished with 22 against Columbia, all of them were in the first half. She nailed the game-winning jumper as time expired in the Explorers' win over Greenville and finished with 28 points. She also had 25 against New Athens.

Abby Williams finished with 12 points for Marquette, which had 12 players score. Hayley Porter and Jillian Nelson each had eight points, Kiley Beth Kirchner and Megan Meyer had six points apiece, Kamryn Fandrew, Kiley Donovan and Hayley Williams had three points each and Rae Ezell, Atira Merriweather and Claire Rodgers rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.

The Explorers return nine players from last year's team that finished 21-10. Snipes was the team's leading scorer at 18 points per game.

Marquette returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday against East Alton-Wood River in its home opener. The Oilers lost to Father McGivney in the Dupo Cat Classic championship game on Saturday.