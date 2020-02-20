GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM grounds Flyerettes

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The CM Eagles pose with the 3A Triad Regional title plaque on Thursday after beating East St. Louis 60-53. CM advances to play Mattoon at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Effingham Sectional semifinals.

The Civic Memorial Eagles are regional champions.

The Eagles knocked off East St. Louis 60-53 in the Class 3A Triad Regional finals on Thursday to improve to 28-5 on the season. East Side ends its season at 15-14.

CM’s win avenged a 42-36 loss to the Flyerettes in the 2018 CM Regional finals and gave the Eagles their second straight regional crown and seventh regional title in 8 years.

Anna Hall battled through foul trouble to lead all scorers with 22 points Thursday. Fellow senior Kourtland Tyus joined her in double figures with 15 points, fueled by 4 treys.

CM trailed 12-10 after the opening quarter, but utilized a 20-9 surge in the second quarter to go up 30-21 at the break. East Side clawed back to lead 42-41 with 2 minutes to play in the third, but Tyus answered immediately to put the Eagles back up. They led 45-42 after 3 quarters and used to 8-of-10 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter to spark them to victory.

CM overcame 22 turnovers and 55 percent (18-of-33) free throw shooting in the game to win.

The Eagles now meet Mattoon (26-5) in the Effingham Sectional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Green Wave bested Centralia 45-36 in the Centralia Regional finals on Thursday.

The other sectional semifinal game at 6 p.m. Monday will feature Highland (25-7) vs. Mount Vernon (18-14). Highland beat Jersey 51-31 in the Jersey Regional finals Thursday, while Mount Vernon topped Olney Richland County 54-48 in the Olney Richland County Regional title tilt.

CM was without Maura Niemeier Thursday, who was out with illness. A late injury to Kelbie Zupan was just cramping vs. East St. Louis, too. Both Niemeier and Zupan will be available Monday.