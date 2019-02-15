GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM nabs regional crown

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz CM's Kelbie Zupan, Jenna Christeson and Ashlyn Emerick cheer on their teammates from the bench on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Springfield Lanphier 61-53 in the Class 3A Rochester Regional championship game to advance to the Taylorville Sectional on Monday.

For the sixth time in seven seasons the Civic Memorial Eagles are regional champions.

The Eagles dismissed Springfield Lanphier 61-53 in the Class 3A Rochester Regional finals on Thursday. With the win CM improved to 28-5. The Lions closed their season at 20-11.

The Eagles won five straight regional titles from 2013-17 before losing the CM Regional final to East St. Louis in ‘18. They got back on track Thursday, but not without a challenge.

Juniors Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus were the catalysts in the victory. Hall scored a game-high 33 points to go with 15 rebounds. Tyus had 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Tyus scored 11 of her points in the second half.

CM was tied with Lanphier 13-13 after one quarter and trailed 29-27 at half and 42-41 after three quarters.

The Eagles were still behind 46-45 with 4:16 to go in the game when they compiled a 12-1 scoring spree to take a 57-47 lead with 55 seconds left in the game.

They overcame 24 turnovers in the win and just 60 percent shooting (17-of-28) from the free throw line. CM padded its stats from the charity stripe going 12-of-15 in the fourth quarter.

With the win the Eagles now advance to the 3A Taylorville Sectional where they meet Decatur MacArthur at 6 p.m. Monday. MacArthur beat Paris 69-38 in the Mount Zion Regional finals on Thursday.