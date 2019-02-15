GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM nabs regional crown

For the sixth time in seven seasons the Civic Memorial Eagles are regional champions.

The Eagles dismissed Springfield Lanphier 61-53 in the Class 3A Rochester Regional finals on Thursday. With the win CM improved to 28-5. The Lions closed their season at 20-11.

The Eagles won five straight regional titles from 2013-17 before losing the CM Regional final to East St. Louis in ‘18. They got back on track Thursday, but not without a challenge.

Juniors Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus were the catalysts in the victory. Hall scored a game-high 33 points to go with 15 rebounds. Tyus had 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Tyus scored 11 of her points in the second half.

CM was tied with Lanphier 13-13 after one quarter and trailed 29-27 at half and 42-41 after three quarters.

The Eagles were still behind 46-45 with 4:16 to go in the game when they compiled a 12-1 scoring spree to take a 57-47 lead with 55 seconds left in the game.

They overcame 24 turnovers in the win and just 60 percent shooting (17-of-28) from the free throw line. CM padded its stats from the charity stripe going 12-of-15 in the fourth quarter.

With the win the Eagles now advance to the 3A Taylorville Sectional where they meet Decatur MacArthur at 6 p.m. Monday. MacArthur beat Paris 69-38 in the Mount Zion Regional finals on Thursday.