GIRLS BASKETBALL: CM, Trimpe to hold shootouts

Civic Memorial High School and Trimpe Middle School have scheduled to host girls basketball tournaments in June.

The CM girls basketball team will have its ninth annual Riverbend Tournament on June 10-11 for freshman, junior varsity and varsity squads. The cost to compete is $125 for three games, $150 for four, $250 for six and $300 for eight.

The Trimpe girls basketball team will have its ninth annual Riverbend Shootout on June 15-16 for players fourth through eighth grade. The cost is $125 for three games, $250 for six and $50 for each individual game. Games will be played at CM High School, Trimpe Middle School and Meadowbrook Elementary.

Jeff Ochs is the coordinator for both tournaments. Contact him at 618-558-8582 or jochs@bethalto.org for more information.