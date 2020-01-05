GIRLS BASKETBALL: Denney resigns as CM coach

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Jonathan Denney looks from the sidelines against Triad on Dec. 9. Denney resigned as CM girls basketball coach on Saturday.

Jonathan Denney, the winningest head coach in the history of the Civic Memorial girls basketball program, resigned on Saturday after 14 seasons.

Denney stepped down following allegations from the events that happened involving him at the State Farm Classic last weekend in Bloomington.

"It was brought to the attention of the school district administration that some events allegedly took place during two of the games at the State Farm Classic Girls' Basketball Tournament in Bloomington this past weekend involving Coach Jonathan Denney that needed to be further investigated by the district," Bethalto Schools Superintendent Dr. Jill Griffin said in a statement. "As a result of the alleged events, the school district administration conducted an investigation to determined exactly what transpired."

Assistant coach Julianne Green also turned in her resignation on Saturday.

"Following the investigation, Coach Jonathan Denney, coach Julianne Green and the school district have collectively decided to move their separate ways," Griffin said.

Jeff Ochs, Jeff Durbin and Adam Miller will head the varsity and junior varsity teams on an interim basis. They were the Eagles' head coaches on Saturday against Breese Central at the Paws Shootout at Breese Central High School. CM won the contest, 53-39, to improve to 15-2 and snap a two-game losing streak.

"There's a lot of talent in that locker room," Miller said. "There's a recipe for success that has been established and I think the goal that the coaching staff and the players will have is to continue that. We're in the middle of the season with a lot of high expectations and I think that hasn't changed."

McKenzie Satterfield and Megan Trost will continue to work as freshman coaches.

Denney took over the CM program in 2006 and won 300 games with six regional and two sectional championships during his tenure. He won his 300th game on Dec. 27 after CM knocked off Chicago Kenwood 64-60 at the State Farm Classic.

In Denney's seventh season as coach, the Eagles won their regional championship in program history and finished with 24 victories. The next year, the Bethalto program won a program-best 31 games and reached the Class 3A super-sectional round. In the 2016-2017 season, CM tied its program-record win total of 31 games and made another appearance to super-sectionals.

The Eagles lost 120 games and finished with just two losing seasons during Denney's tenure.