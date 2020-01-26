GIRLS BASKETBALL: Eagles stumble to Highland

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz CM's Kourtland Tyus looks to work around Highland defenders on Saturday in the Highland Tournament finals. The Bulldogs beat the Eagles 53-38 to earn the tourney title and snap an 8-game losing skid to their MVC rivals.

In three tries at the Highland Tournament the Civic Memorial Eagles have come up short of a championship.

On Saturday the Eagles watched as the host Highland Bulldogs closed the title tilt on a 15-2 run to win 53-38. It was Highland’s first crown at its own tournament since 2017 and only third overall in the 34 years of the event. CM finished runner-up to Belleville East a year ago and lost to Breese Central in the semifinals in 2018.

With the loss the Eagles — ranked No. 2 in the latest Class 3A state poll — dipped to 22-3 and snapped an 8-game winning streak. The Bulldogs improved to 19-6 with the victory.

“Highland is a great team,” CM interim head coach Jeff Ochs said. “They always work hard, they’re determined. We didn’t play our best game today. I think we can definitely play better.”

Highland junior Bella LaPorta was a huge influence in the outcome of Saturday’s title game. She finished with a game-high 19 points and had some tenacious offensive rebounds down the stretch. LaPorta was named MVP of the tournament and was happy to finally beat the rival Eagles for the first time in her prep career.

“Before we play CM it kind of gets in our heads that we haven’t beat them for so long, so this time we just pushed it out of our heads and realized that we had to play basketball and we knew we could beat them,” LaPorta said. “It feels amazing and beating CM just takes it to the next level. We just want to keep growing and take it to the next level.”

It was also the first time Highland head coach Clint Hamilton had gotten over the CM hump in two seasons as coach of the Bulldogs.

“It’s the mental hurdle we need to climb,” Hamilton said. “Matching up on paper we do a great job with them, it’s just the mentality you’ve got to get over. Hopefully getting this win tonight gives us a lot of hope for the future.”

It can be a teaching moment for the Eagles too, who have tough games on the docket this week at Incarnate Word at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and vs. Quincy Notre Dame in Bethalto at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We’ve got a tough week ahead of us but we’ve got a few days to work ahead of time and we’re going to get a little rest and then work hard to get ready for them,” Ochs said. “I think this is a time for us to refocus, get busy and work harder.”

CM, which beat Althoff, Collinsville and Teutopolis to advance to the championship game in Highland, got seniors Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus onto the first-team all-tournament squad. Hall finished with a team-high 11 points against the Bulldogs, all coming in the second half.

She spent much of the first half in foul trouble and on the bench. Tyus also faced foul issues, ultimately fouling out with 1:10 left in the game.

Hamilton admitted that was key to Highland’s victory.

“Especially getting Anna in foul trouble, she can’t go to the boards so hard,” he said. “She’s a great offensive rebounder, so that was huge for us. Anna is an all-stater for a reason. Then Tyus is their primary ball handler so when she got in trouble we picked up the pressure in the full court and got a couple turnovers to spark a run.”

Saturday’s loss for the Eagles shouldn’t affect their regional seeding since they’ve already bested the Bulldogs twice this season, but it could make for a more even playing field if the rivals meet again in the playoffs according to Hamilton.

“We’re probably still looking at the No. 2 just because they beat us twice and they’re probably going to have a better record at the end of the year, but it gets our kids over the mental hurdle which is more important than the seeds right now,” he said.