GIRLS BASKETBALL: Emotional season ends for CM

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz CM's Anna Hall drives to the basket vs. Highland in the 3A Effingham Sectional finals on Thursday during a 48-34 loss. The Eagles closed the season at 29-6 and the 4-year starter and 1,000-career scorer Hall was 117-18 in 4 seasons with CM, winning a sectional title and 3 regional crowns along the way.

Through injuries and midseason coaching changes the Civic Memorial Eagles faced a ton of adversity in the 2019-20 season and continued thriving.

On Thursday in the Class 3A Effingham Sectional finals that roller coaster ride finally ended and a little prematurely for a program that played in its sixth sectional title tilt in the last 7 years. CM fell 48-34 to Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland in Effingham. The Eagles closed the campaign at 29-6. They are now 2-4 in those 6 sectional finals appearances.

“We knew one of us was going to the super, fortunately it was us, but it just goes to show you how good the top of the Valley can be,” Highland head coach Clint Hamilton said.

Tuesday marked the fourth time the Eagles and Bulldogs played this year and 21st time in the last 6 seasons. CM and Highland split 4 games this year, with the Eagles winning the first 2 and the Bulldogs the last 2. It was also the third time the rivals have met in a sectional final in the last 5 years. Highland is now 2-1 in those games.

“It gave us so much confidence and we came in here knowing that we would (beat them),” Bulldogs junior Bella LaPorta said of beating CM 53-38 in the finals of the Highland Tournament on Jan. 25 prior to Tuesday’s sectional final.

The Eagles, who were ranked fifth in the final Illinois AP Class 3A state poll did capture their fourth straight MVC crown this season and their seventh regional in the last 8 years.

Considering they had to deal with the loss of juniors Hannah Sontag and Harper Buhs to ACL injuries as well as the resignation of longtime head coach Jonathan Denney and assistant Julianne Green on Jan. 4, CM maintained its composure through tumultuous times. Denney is the program’s winningest coach at 300-120 in 14 seasons.

“I would say right now it probably doesn’t mean a lot,” interim head coach Jeff Ochs said. “But there’s no way anyone has gone through as much as these girls have gone through this year. It’s been an up and down year for them. They’ve battled, battled and battled and for them to come out and push one of the best teams in the state as hard as they did — and I feel we’re one of the best teams in the state — I’m proud of them to continue to work hard.”

Ochs was joined by assistants Jeff Durbin and Adam Miller in taking the reins of the program on Jan. 4. The Eagles were 15-4 under the trifecta of interim coaches.

The future is uncertain for the current composition of the CM varsity coaching staff, but Ochs will make the effort to keep some consistency.

“I’ll apply,” Ochs said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”

One thing is certain, the Eagles will be without a very special trio of seniors from this season.

Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus are both 4-year starters for the Eagles and 1,000-point career scorers, while Jenna Christeson was a key role player. CM was 117-18 during their time in the program.

“Kourtland came in as a ninth grader and stepped right into a starting role and so did Anna,” Ochs said, who coached eighth grade before the promotion in January. “They played fantastic for four years, they were leaders and it’s hard to replace that. Jenna Christeson also, she comes in as a ninth grader and battles every year and gets better every year. She’s going to move on and play Division I softball (SIU Carbondale). You don’t get those kids very often, she works hard. You may not see it in the stats as much, but she works every bit as hard as everyone else does.”

Hall will continue her career at Division II Missouri Southern State in Joplin, Mo., while Tyus will play at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan. The dynamic duo has earned the respect of their peers.

“Unbelievable careers,” Hamilton said of Hall and Tyus. “I don’t know if there are two kids we’ve prepared more for over my last four years here than those two.”

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz CM's Kourtland Tyus goes in for a layup around Highland's Bella LaPorta on Tuesday in a 48-34 loss to the Bulldogs at the 3A Effingham Sectional finals. Tyus leaves the Eagles a 1,000-career point scorer and will continue her hoops career at Johnson County Community College in Kansas.

CM 2019-20 ROSTER AND STATS

NAME G PTS REBS STLS ASS

Madaline Brueckner 23 0.8 0.2 0.35 0.35

Harper Buhs 10 5.6 3.9 2.1 2.4

Claire Christeson 35 4.2 4.2 1.1 1.1

Jenna Christeson 35 3.5 1.3 0.60 0.66

Olivia Durbin 15 1.3 0.5 0.13 0.20

Anna Hall 35 16.4 6.7 2.69 1.57

Ally Hardy 27 0.6 0.9 0.22 0.15

Maura Niemeier 30 2.1 1.4 1.6 1.27

Azia Ray 25 1.4 0.4 0.28 0.24

Tori Standefer 35 9.2 3.2 2.83 2.43

Kourtland Tyus 34 13.3 2.5 2.71 3.15

Aubree Wallace 9 0.3 0.0 0.11 0.11

Emily Williams 19 0.3 0.9 0.11 0.11

Jackie Woelfel 35 3.2 4.6 1.34 0.66

Kelbie Zupan 32 4.5 1.2 0.91 0.75