GIRLS BASKETBALL: End of the line

The Civic Memorial Eagles huddle before the start of the Class 3A Taylorville Sectional on Thursday. The Eagles ultimately lost 53-44 to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, denying them their third sectional crown in the last six seasons. CM finished the campaign at 29-6.

The Civic Memorial Eagles will have to wait another season for that elusive state berth.

For the fifth time in six years the Eagles played in a sectional final game, but that’s as far as the 2018-19 season took them. CM fell 53-44 to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 3A Taylorville Sectional finals on Thursday, finishing the season at 29-6.

The Eagles were looking for their third sectional crown over those past six seasons. Head coach Jonathan Denney just didn’t think they played up to expectations.

“I’m proud of our kids,” he said. “I thought Sacred Heart played great and they deserved it. We didn’t deserve tonight.”

SHG had won back-to-back thrillers with a 56-53 win over Jersey in the East Alton-Wood River Regional finals and then upsetting No. 5-ranked Charleston 62-60 in the sectional semifinals. Head coach Steve Klunick thought that helped prepare the Cyclones for CM.

“I think the last two games helped us tremendously,” Klunick said. “They were both really close games and getting those early really helped out.

“You get breaks and we were able to capitalize on it. Let’s see what happens in the next game or two.”

CM's Kourtland Tyus looks to get things going offensively Thursday vs. SHG. Tyus led the Eagles with 19 points in the heartbreaking 53-44 loss.

Junior guard Kourtland Tyus drained back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Eagles as close as 35-31 with 1:53 to go in the third quarter, but it was as close as they would get late. CM never led in the game, tying it several times early, including the final time at 10-10.

The Eagles trailed 7-6 after one quarter, 19-13 at the break and 40-31 after three quarters.

“We’ve been pretty good as a team all year and Kourtland and Anna (Hall) have carried us, everybody knows that,” Denney said. “But Kourtland Tyus was definitely the one player that came to play tonight for us. I think you’ll see that more consistently from her next year because it’s her senior year. She wanted to keep us in it and she did a great job. We just couldn’t get anybody else to make a play off of it. When we got it close they seemed to make more plays to stretch it back out.”

Tyus finished with a game-high 19 points for the Eagles, while fellow junior Anna Hall reached double figures with 12 points to go with 8 rebounds.

Hall, who averaged 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds on the season struggled at times despite her final numbers.

“She didn’t play like Anna Hall tonight, but that takes nothing away from what she’s done all year,” Denney said. “She’s probably been the best player in our area all year for sure. I think she should get some kind of all-state nomination along with Kourtland. I didn’t feel like she looked to score tonight and that’s unlike her, but we wouldn’t have been where we were without her.”

Klunick knew Hall would be a load and it was a point of emphasis for SHG to stop her on Thursday. He thought for the most part the Cyclones did that.

“Geez, what a ton,” Klunick said. “We tried to deny her the ball and take the drive away, keep her off the boards and not let her shoot free throws or anything else. We held them to 44 points, but you’re never going to hold good players down for the whole game. She got her points, but overall we’re happy.”

Harper Buhs of the Eagles defends a Sacred Heart-Griffin player during the first half of the 3A Taylorville Sectional finals Thursday.

Reaching the sectional finals again was nothing to scoff at for CM and Denney acknowledged that, but it’s always hard to swallow losing late in the postseason.

“I think anytime you lose in a Sweet 16 game, or an Elite 8 game where you’re getting so close you think you’re going to go, it’s disappointing,” Denney said. “We thought we had the kids and the effort and defense to get through this sectional and unfortunately we just didn’t play our best basketball tonight. The unforced turnovers finally caught up to us. We’ve done that for four games and we didn’t do that all season.”

Other scorers for the Eagles on Thursday were, Kelbie Zupan with 5 points and Maura Niemeier, Harper Buhs, Jenna Christeson and Ashlyn Emerick all with 2.

CM now says goodbye to just three seniors in Mackenzie Cato, Emerick and Kaylee Klaustermeier. Tyus, Hall and Christeson were the only juniors on the Eagles this season, too.

SHG now advances to play Effingham, which beat Mater Dei 42-40 in the Salem Sectional finals. The Cyclones and Flaming Hearts meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the University of Illinois-Springfield Super Sectional.