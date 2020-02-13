GIRLS BASKETBALL: Flying to another MVC title

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz CM senior Kourtland Tyus helped her team win its fourth straight Mississippi Valley Conference championship this winter. She has played in all four MVC championship teams during her career.

The Civic Memorial girls basketball team soared to another Mississippi Valley Conference title this winter.

The Eagles finished with 9-1 record in MVC play to win the conference for the fourth year in a row. The Bethalto school clinched the league title outright after beating Mascoutah 67-33 on Monday.

CM came up a point short of finishing with an undefeated conference season. The Eagles lost 64-63 to Jersey in their regular season finale on Thursday and had their 33-game MVC winning streak snapped. They finished 10-0 in league play in each of the last two seasons.

CM, which finished its regular season at 26-5, won its conference games by an average margin of 26 points. The Eagles won seven of their league games by double digits.

With the loss to Jersey on Thursday, CM suffered its first loss in MVC play since Jan. 7, 2017, when it fell to Highland. Jersey finished second to the Eagles in the league standings at 8-2.

The Eagles, who play either Cahokia or Mascoutah in the Class 3A Triad Regional semifinals on Tuesday, had two wins apiece over Mascoutah, Waterloo, Triad and Highland and got a home win over Jersey on Jan. 7.

Seniors Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus and junior Tori Standefer have been successful in conference play this season. Each of them averaged in double figures.

With the girls basketball team finishing first in the conference this winter, CM now has two league championships in the 2019-2020 season. The Eagles' football team shared the MVC title with Highland at 4-1 last fall.