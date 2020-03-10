GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hardwood honors

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Civic Memorial senior Anna Hall earned all-state honors from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and the Associated Press this year.

Civic Memorial seniors Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus brought home some more all-state awards this winter.

Hall was selected on the first team in Class 3A by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and named honorable mention on the Associated Press Class 3A-4A all-state team, and Tyus earned third-team IBCA honors.

Hall, who is heading to Missouri Southern State University next year, finished her prep basketball career with five all-state awards. She earned first-team IBCA honors and an honorable mention award from the AP last year. When she was a sophomore, she was named IBCA special mention.

Tyus finished with three all-state awards, all by the IBCA. She earned third-team honors last year and was named special mention the year before that.

Joining Hall and Tyus on the IBCA Class 3A all-state team was sophomore Kelbie Zupan. Zupan was named special mention to earn her first all-state award.

Hall, Tyus and Zupan helped CM finish with 29 wins and capture Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 3A Triad Regional titles.

Hall was the Eagles' leading scorer at 16.4 points per game, Tyus averaged 13 points with a team-high 55 three-pointers and Zupan averaged 4.5 points in 32 games played.

Marquette Catholic sophomore Adrenna Snipes was named third team IBCA in Class 2A, her first all-state honor. Snipes averaged 20.6 points per game and helped the Explorers win 24 games and reach the Class 2A Gillespie Regional finals.

Hall, Tyus, Zupan and Snipes were the only AdVantage-area players to receive all-state awards.

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Civic Memorial senior Kourtland Tyus earned third-team IBCA all-state honors in Class 3A this year.

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Civic Memorial sophomore Kelbie Zupan was named special mention on the Class 3A IBCA all-state team, her first all-state honor.