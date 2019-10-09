GIRLS BASKETBALL: Howard named new AHS coach

Deserea Howard was named the new girls basketball coach for Alton High School for the 2019-2020 winter season.

Howard

Howard takes over duties for Jazmin Pitts, who stepped down on Sept. 4 after recently accepting an assistant coaching position for the University of Nevada-Reno women's basketball program.

Pitts, who didn't coach a game at AHS, was hired in May. She replaced Tammy Talbert, who was relieved from her duties after two seasons as coach in April.

Howard worked as an assistant under Talbert last year. She takes over an Alton program that won 6 games last winter and had just 3 winning seasons over the last 30 years.

Howard is also an assistant girls track coach at AHS. Before coming to Alton, she coached basketball at her alma mater, Homewood-Flossmoor High School, and in the AAU level in the Chicago area.

Howard competed in basketball and track at Homewood-Flossmoor. She went on compete in track at the University of Illinois, where she graduated in 2010.