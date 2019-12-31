GIRLS BASKETBALL: Marquette takes second in Jerseyville

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz The Marquette Catholic Explorers pose with their second place trophy at the Deck the Halls with Basketballs Holiday Tournament in Jerseyville on Monday. The Explorers lost 59-46 to host Jersey in the championship game.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers came up short of their second tournament championship of 2019 on Monday.

After capturing the Columbia Invitational title during Thanksgiving, the Explorers had to settle for second place at the Deck the Halls with Basketballs Holiday Tournament in Jerseyville, falling to the host Panthers 59-46.

The loss leaves the Explorers 12-5 heading into 2020.

“When we played them earlier this year we were up two at half and they really came out with a lot of energy in the second half, drove hard to the basket and we ended up losing by nine,” Marquette head coach Lee Green said of Jersey. “I thought tonight defensively they sunk in the lane and did an unbelievable job on us. We didn’t knock a lot of outside shots down and when we tried going to the basket they had two or three people in the lane.”

The Explorers only lead on Monday was 2-1 in the opening minutes of the game. Jersey led 18-9 after one quarter, 30-19 at the break and 48-27 after three quarters on the way to its championship. It’s the second straight year the Panthers have won their tournament. Marquette finished fourth in Jerseyville a year ago.

It was just a balanced attack from Jersey, who saw 7 players contribute offensively Monday. The Explorers got 19 from Adrenna Snipes, 17 points and 10 rebounds from Abby Williams and then 5 points apiece from Kamryn Fandrey and Jillian Nelson. All 4 players are sophomores and with a young squad, Marquette is still maturing on the fly.

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Marquette's Abby Williams goes hard to the hoop on Monday against Jersey. Williams was named to the all-tournament team for the Explorers at the Deck the Halls with Basketballs Holiday Tournament in Jersey.

“We talked about it all offseason that everyone needs to get better, because teams are going to double, triple team, face guard Adrenna the whole time,” Green said. “If we can develop two or three more girls that can score 10 points in a game we can be pretty tough. I think we’re on our way. We’re all sophomores pretty much and actually have a few freshmen we play in certain games and start on JV, so we’re really young and getting better every day.”

Jersey head coach Kevin Strebel knows what that’s like. Most of the Panthers lineup is juniors and seniors now and have lived through the growing pains. He sees the potential for the Explorers to be elite.

“They don’t have quite the balance we have, but I think it’s a matter that our players have put in a lot of time in the summers and working to find all the ways to score that we can,” Strebel said. “I think any team that’s doing that is going to be in better shape and I’m assuming they’re doing that because they are a hard working group.

“They’re playing a ton of sophomores, so they’ve got a bright future. They can take one of those (first-place) trophies home with them, but we’ve got to let them. That’s the thing about playing at home, someone’s got to come in and take it. But is that a team that can come in here in the future and do it? Sure.”

Snipes and Williams were both named to the all-tournament team on Monday. Snipes is averaging a team-best 19.1 points per game for the Explorers, while Williams chips in at 10.4 points per game to go with a team-high 6.4 rebounds.

Marquette now has two losses to Jersey and losses to Mater Dei, Breese Central and Father McGivney. Only Central has less than 10 wins on the season out of those opponents.

Green is happy where the Explorers are at and sees progression.

“I would give us a solid B,” he said. “We’ve had a couple easy games, but for the most part it’s been a tough schedule. We played Greenville who was 30-2 last year, Columbia is down, but they won 23 games last year, Freeburg has 10 wins now, Carrollton got third here, we’ve played them, and Father McGivney is 13-1. We were up at half on Central and McGivney and up 10 on Central in the third quarter. If we could have won one of those two it would be a B+ or A-. I’m happy, we’re 12-5 and we’ve played two home games in 17 games.”

It’s simply focusing on execution, which Marquette will work on in the second half of the season.

“We’ve got to shoot the ball better, especially from the free throw line and we’ve got to get better at rebounding,” Green said. “We’re just not a good rebounding team.”

The Explorers are now idle until 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 when they welcome Granite City to MCHS.