GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pitts steps down as AHS coach

Jazmin Pitts resigned as Alton High girls basketball coach on Wednesday.

Pitts, who didn't coach a game at AHS, has recently accepted an assistant coaching position for the University of Nevada-Reno women's basketball program.

"Obviously, we are disappointed, but we support Coach Pitts in her decision and wish her nothing but the best going forward," AHS Athletics Director Chris Kusnerick said in a statement. "She did a fantastic job this past summer working with our young ladies in preparing them for the upcoming season."

Pitts was hired in May to take over the Redbirds' program. She replaced Tammy Talbert, who was relieved from her duties after two seasons as coach in April.

Pitts played at O'Fallon and Althoff in her prep years before heading to SIUE, where she finished 21st on the all-time scoring list.

Pitts has plenty of coaching experience in the youth and high school levels. She was a member of the coaching staff for the Cahokia High and Middle School programs from 2015-2017. She also worked as a director of the Lady Jets basketball program in Belleville from 2014-2017.

With Pitts stepping down at AHS, it marks the second time in three years an Alton girls basketball coach has resigned without coaching a game at the school. In May 2017, Jon Marston took over the program for Bobby Rickman, who resigned in March of that year. But Marston stepped down over the summer, and Talbert was later hired to take over duties.

Pitts had worked as a personal and professional coordinator at SIUE's College of Pharmacy since September 2018. Before that, she had worked at Nevada as a special assistant/video coordinator for a year (2017-18). Nevada's head coach is Amanda Levens, who coached the SIUE program for four years (2008-12)

"When I moved back here (to the Metro East area), I had a daughter and I was pregnant half of my time in Reno," Pitts said in July. "But after having my daughter, I wanted to take a step back from all of the traveling and spend at least the first year of her life focusing on her and being at home with my husband and my daughter. It was hard for me to step away from that, especially since I was working for my old head coach (Levens) I played for at SIUE. It was such an honor for her to call me to come out there and join her staff."

Now, Pitts will be joining Levens' staff again, while the Alton girls basketball team is looking for a new head coach.

Kusnerick, who took over AD duties for Jeff Alderman this fall, said the position has been posted and the school is looking to hire someone immediately. The girls basketball season begins in November.

"We plan on having someone in place before practices begin at the end of October," Kusnerick said.