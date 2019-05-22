GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pitts to take over Redbirds

The Alton girls basketball team will enter the new decade with a new coach.

Jazmin Pitts has been selected to become the new coach of the Alton Redbirds' girls basketball team for the 2019-2020 season. She replaces Tammy Talbert, who was relieved from her duties after two seasons as coach in April.

Pitts will take over an Alton program that won six games last winter and had just three winning seasons over the last 30 years. Currently, she works as a personal and professional coordinator at SIUE and a special assistant/video coordinator at the University of Nevada at Reno.

Pitts was a member of the coaching staff for the Cahokia High and Middle School programs from 2015-2017. She also worked as a director of the Lady Jets basketball program in Belleville from 2014-2017.

Pitts, whose maiden is Hill, was a standout at Althoff Catholic in high school, earning four all-South Seven Conference awards and four team Most Valuable Player awards. She also finished with the best free-throw percentage in her sophomore and junior seasons and helped the Crusaders win regional and sectional titles in her senior year. Pitts graduated from Althoff in 2010.

Pitts went on turn in a four-year outstanding career at SIUE, where she finished 21st on the all-time scoring list with 941 points and second in three-goal field goals made (187) and three-point field goals attempted (542). When she was a freshman, she broke the freshman record for treys in a season with 74.

Pitts also played three years with Michaela Herrod, a former Alton standout, at SIUE. Herrod played at the Edwardsville school from 2009-2013 and finished third all-time in rebounds.

Pitts graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in exercise science in 2014 and a Master's Degree in exercise physiology two years later.