GIRLS BASKETBALL: Postseason ready for tip-off

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Maura Niemeier and the Civic Memorial Eagles earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 3A Triad Regional and will play either Cahokia or Mascoutah in a semifinal game on Feb. 18.

For the second year in a row and for the fifth time in eight seasons, the Civic Memorial girls basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in postseason play.

The Eagles are seeded first in sub-sectional B of the Class 3A Effingham Sectional and will start their postseason on Feb. 18 against either Cahokia or Mascoutah in a semifinal game of the Triad Regional. Cahokia and Mascoutah square off in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17.

CM is the only AdVantage area team to earn a No. 1 seed in this year's postseason. Seedings and pairings for 3A and 4A postseason were released on Feb. 7 and for 1A and 2A on Jan. 31.

East Alton-Wood River and Roxana will be the first area teams to start their postseason on Monday. EA-WR will play Salem in a quarterfinal game of the Class 2A Carlyle Regional at 6 p.m. and Roxana takes on Gillespie at 7:30 p.m. in a quarterfinal game of the Class 2A Gillespie Regional.

Marquette Catholic will play the winner of Roxana and Gillespie in the Class 2A Gillespie Regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Alton and Granite City will square off in a Class 4A Alton Regional quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17. The winner plays top seeded O'Fallon in the semifinals at 6 p.m. the following night.

CM is looking to win its second straight regional championship and its seventh in program history. The Bethalto school earned a No. 1 seed for the first time in 2013 and won its first regional crown that year.

The Eagles took a 25-4 record into this week's games against Mascoutah and Jersey. They have clinched their 10th straight winning season.

Last year, CM topped Springfield Lanphier for the Rochester Regional championship before falling to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Taylorville Sectional finals.

Marquette is the No. 4 seed in the Gillespie Regional. Last year, the Alton school lost 58--18 to Greenville in the Staunton Regional finals. The Explorers wrapped up their regular season at 23-6, their fourth straight winning season.

EA-WR and Roxana moved down to 2A after playing in 3A last year. The Shells lost to Jacksonville in the quarterfinals and the Oilers fell to Jersey in the semifinals at 2019 EA-WR Regional.

EA-WR is seeded seventh at the Carlyle Regional and Roxana is the No. 11 seed in the Gillespie Regional. The Oilers finished their regular season at 18-10, their second straight winning season. Roxana, which lost to Gillespie 48-21 on Jan. 18, is 6-17.

Alton is the No. 8 seed and Granite City is seeded ninth in the Class 4A Alton Regional. The Redbirds and Warriors will square off for the second time this season. AHS beat GCHS 51-39 on Dec. 12.

The Redbirds and the Warriors each have four wins. They wrap up their regular seasons this week.