GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ready for a new year

× Expand File photo The Civic Memorial girls basketball team poses with its regional championship trophy last winter.

A month after being hired as the new coach of the Alton girls basketball team, Deserea Howard will coach her first game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Redbirds will play the Calhoun Warriors at the Alton Tip-Off Classic. Two other games -- Jersey vs. Springfield Lanphier and Breese Central vs. Springfield Southeast -- will precede the Alton-Calhoun contest.

Four other AdVantage-area teams will start their season on Tuesday. East Alton-Wood River and Roxana will square off in a first-round game of the Dupo Cat Classic at 6 p.m., Marquette Catholic will take on New Athens in a first-round game of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic at 7:30 p.m. and Granite City will play a home game against Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m.

Civic Memorial will start its season at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 against Jacksonville at the Lady Tornadoes Tournament in Taylorville.

Howard takes over head coaching duties at Alton after working as assistant the last two years. She replaces Jazmin Pitts, who was hired as coach in May, but stepped down in September after taking an assistant coaching position at the University of Nevada at Reno.

The Redbirds finished 6-20 last winter. They started their season with a 52-48 victory over Calhoun at the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

Out of the three area teams, only CM, Marquette and EA-WR finished with winning seasons.

CM finished 29-6 and won a Class 3A Rochester Regional championship, Marquette went 21-10 and EAWR celebrated its first winning season in 14 years after going 16-13.

Also last year, Roxana had five wins and Granite City finished with four after starting off 0-13.