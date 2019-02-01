GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ready for postseason

Marquette Catholic's girls basketball team celebrated a regional title at home a year ago.

Now, the Explorers will look to capture their second straight regional championship on the road.

Marquette is the fourth seed in the Class 2A Staunton Regional and will play either Staunton or South Fork in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. A win will advance the Explorers to the finals at 7 p.m. Feb. 7.

Marquette will be the first area girls basketball team to start its postseason. Roxana, Alton and Granite City will start their postseasons on Feb. 11, Civic Memorial will begin on Feb. 12 and East Alton-Wood River will start on Feb. 13.

Postseason pairings for Class 2A were announced on Jan. 25 and for Class 3A and 4A on Feb. 1.

The Explorers improved to 20-9 after beating Gateway Legacy Christian Academy on Thursday, making it the second year in a row the Alton school will finish with a 20-win season. Marquette also won 20 games last year.

CM is also guaranteed to finish with a 20-plus win season after beating Triad on Thursday. The Eagles are 24-5 with two regular season games remaining.

CM will play either Lincoln or Taylorville in the semifinals of the six-team Class 3A Rochester Regional at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12. Lincoln and Taylorville will square off in a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11.

CM earned the top seed in sub-sectional B of the Taylorville Sectional, making it the second time in three years the Bethalto school was picked as the No. 1 seed in the postseason. In 2017, the Eagles were the No. 1 seed and captured regional and sectional titles before losing to Rochester in the super-sectional round in Springfield.

CM could meet with Rochester in this year's regional finals if both teams win their regional semifinal games on Feb. 12. Rochester, the No. 4 seed, plays either Springfield Lanphier or Springfield in the other semifinal game at 7:30 p.m.

Last year, the Eagles lost to East St. Louis in the regional finals on their home floor, snapping their five-year regional championship streak.

East Alton-Wood River will host a Class 3A regional tournament and will play Jersey in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13. The Oilers are seeded eighth.

Roxana, the No. 10 seed, also will play in the EA-WR Regional and will play Jacksonville in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11. The winner faces Sacred-Heart Griffin in the semifinal at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13.

The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Alton and Granite City will play in the Class 4A O'Fallon Regional quarterfinals on Feb. 11. Alton, the No. 9 seed, will play Belleville West at 6 p.m. and Granite City, the No. 10 seed, takes on Collinsville at 7:30 p.m.

Last year, the Redbirds and Warriors lost to Belleville West and Collinsville, respectively, in the Class 4A Belleville East Regional quarterfinals.