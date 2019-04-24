GIRLS BASKETBALL: Talbert's out at Alton

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Tammy Talbert talks to her Alton girls basketball team during the Alton Tip-Off Classic in November. Talbert is not returning for her third season as AHS coach next winter.

Alton High School is searching for a new head girls basketball coach for the 2019-2020 season after Tammy Talbert has been recently released from her duties and will not return for a third season.

Talbert will remain a teacher in the Alton School District.

"It was the Board of Education's decision to go into another direction," Alton athletics director Jeff Alderman said. "We thank coach Talbert for everything that she did."

Talbert coached the Redbirds for two seasons and finished with 16 victories. Alton recorded six wins this winter after having 10 the year before.

Talbert completed her second stint at AHS. She headed the girls basketball program from 2002-2008 and won 41 games.

Alderman said Talbert's coaching job officially closes on Monday.

"I would assume we would start interviews very shortly after that and hopefully we'll have someone in place before the end of the school year," the athletics director said.

Talbert coached the Marquette Catholic girls basketball program from 1992-2000. In her final season, she guided the Explorers to a third-place finish in the Class A state tournament.

Talbert also worked as an assistant at Lewis and Clark Community College in 2009-10 before becoming the head coach at Roxana from 2013-16. She returned to Alton as an assistant coach in the 2016-17 season before becoming the head coach the following season.

Talbert got the head coaching job after Jon Marston resigned in July '17, just two months after he was hired to replace Bobby Rickman, who resigned after four seasons at the helm.

Counting Talbert, the Redbirds have now had eight different head coaches since 2000.

Alderman said the school will be looking for someone who could help the Redbirds get back on the winning track. Alton had just three winning seasons in the last 30 years. The program's last winning campaign was in 2013-14, when it finished 15-13 under Rickman.

"We would like to see somebody who can consistently win and obviously do it involving great kids and giving the kids a positive experience," Alderman said.