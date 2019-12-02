GIRLS BASKETBALL: Three-peat Eagles

The Civic Memorial Eagles won the Taylorville Tornadoes Holiday Tournament title for the third year in a row after beating the Rochester Rockets 61-35 in the final game on Saturday.

Civic Memorial Eagles

The Eagles finished 5-0 in the six-team tournament. The Bethalto school won all of its games by an average margin of 53 points.

CM returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday with a road game against Collinsville.

Seniors Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus were the Eagles' 1-2 punch throughout the tournament, combining with 168 points. They were named to the all-tournament team.

Hall was CM's top scorer at 19 points per game. She scored in double figures in all five contests, including 24 against Taylorville.

Tyus averaged 15 points per game. She poured in 23 against Hillsboro on Friday.

The Eagles began tournament play on Nov. 22 by routing Jacksonville 87-5. The next day, they beat Mount Zion 71-35 and Taylorville 93-31.

CM defeated Hillsboro 77-18 on Friday and wrapped up tournament play on Saturday with its third straight win over Rochester, which finished second in the tournament at 4-1.

The Eagles also got solid efforts from Harper Buhs and Tori Standefer in the tournament. Buhs scored 11 against Rochester and Standefer, who missed her sophomore season due to a knee injury, had 11-point efforts against Jacksonville and Mount Zion.

CM is shooting for its 10th straight winning season. Last year, the Eagles won their first 15 games and finished 29-6. They also captured a Class 3A regional title at Rochester.