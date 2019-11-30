GIRLS BOWLING: Off and rolling

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City's Laryn Evans hi-fives assistant coach Tim Wilson after making a spare at the Triad Tournament on Saturday at Camelot Bowl.

The 2019-2020 girls bowling season for AdVantage-area teams officially started on Saturday, with the Granite City Warriors competing in the Triad Invitational at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

Granite City was the only area team in the 20-team tournament. The Warriors finished with a six-game score of 2,850.

Alton was originally scheduled to compete in the tournament, but dropped out because it didn't have a full team. The Redbirds are scheduled to have a match against Edwardsville at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bowl Haven.

Marquette Catholic will start its season at 4 p.m. Monday with a dual match against Triad at Bowl Haven.

Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River begin their seasons on Tuesday. CM will travel to Tri-County Lanes to take on Jersey, while EA-WR takes on Metro East Lutheran at Airport Bowl in Bethalto.

Roxana starts its season on Thursday against Edwardsville at Airport Bowl.

Granite City returns to action on Monday with a home match against Columbia at Airport Bowl.

Last year, the area had one state qualifier and four sectional qualifiers.

Ashley Westbrook of Alton was the area's lone representative at the state tournament. She graduated in May.

Westbrook, Alton's Alex Bergin, Roxana's Olivia Stangler and Marquette's Taylor Whitehead were the area's sectional qualifiers. Bergin and Stangler graduated, while Whitehead transferred to EA-WR this fall and is a senior at the school.

