GIRLS BOWLING: On to St. Clair Bowl

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate East Alton-Wood River senior Taylor Whitehead competes in the first game of the Jersey Regional on Saturday. Whitehead qualified for sectionals for the second straight year.

Taylor Whitehead is heading back to the girls bowling sectional tournament.

This time, she hopes to end her prep bowling career with a trip to Rockford.

The East Alton-Wood River senior earned her second straight sectional berth on Saturday after shooting a six-game of 1,051 at the Jersey Regional at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville. She became the first Oiler since 2015 to qualify for sectionals.

Joining Whitehead at sectionals will be Roxana seniors Halee Petrokovich and Aeriol Turner Miller and Civic Memorial sophomore Madeline Woelfel. All four bowlers are among the top 10 individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team. It's the second year in a row the Riverbend area will have four sectional qualifiers.

The quartet will be competing in the O'Fallon Sectional on Feb. 15 at St. Clair Bowl. The top five individuals not on a state-qualifying team advance to the state tournament on Feb. 21-22 at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Last year, the area had one state qualifier in Ashley Westbrook of Alton.

Petrokovich placed 17th with a 1,003, Woelfel came in 19th with a 1,002 and Turner-Miller was 21st with a 978 at sectionals. All three bowlers will be making their first sectional appearances.

Last year, Whitehead competed at sectionals while she was a member of the Marquette Catholic girls bowling team.

On Saturday, Whitehead bowled a 223 and missed one spare in the sixth and final game to clinch a trip to St. Clair Bowl. She transferred to EA-WR at the beginning of the school year.

Roxana, which won its first Riverbend Conference title this year, now has five sectional qualifiers in program history after Petrokovich and Turner-Miller clinched sectional berths on Saturday.

Woelfel became the sixth CM bowler to qualify for sectionals.

Roxana finished seventh in the 13-team regional with a 4,582, CM was eighth with a 4,309 and EA-WR placed ninth with a 4,028.

Three other area schools -- Granite City, Marquette and Alton -- saw their seasons come to an end on Saturday as they didn’t get any sectional qualifiers.

Granite City placed 10th with a 3,720. Freshman Lauren Wilson shot an 831 and freshman Amelia Lour bowled an 829 to lead the Warriors.

Marquette came in 12th with a 3,358 and was led by Peyton Watsek with an 865. Alton, which had just four bowlers, finished 13th with a 2,516 and was led by Regan Spinks with a 754.

Collinsville won the regional team title with a 5,864. Highland, Vandalia and Triad rounded out the top four and advanced to sectionals.

Vandalia sophomore Madison Ferguson won the individual title with a 1,372.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Aeriol Turner-Miller gives coach Brian Kasting a fist bump at the Jersey Regional on Saturday. Turner-Miller will compete in sectionals for the first time.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Halee Petrokovich competes in the fifth game of the Jersey Regional on Saturday. Petrokovich finished 17th to qualify for sectionals.