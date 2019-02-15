GIRLS BOWLING: One more day

Ashley Westbrook will get to stay another day in Rockford.

The Alton senior qualified for the second day of the state tournament after finishing tied

Ashley Westbrook

for 29th with O'Fallon's Hayleigh Williams with a six-game score of 1,192 at the IHSA girls bowling state tournament at Cherry Bowl in Rockford. Saturday's competition begins at 9 a.m. Westbrook is one of the top 30 individuals not in a team that qualified for the second day.

Westbrook was in 48th after the first three games before moving to 25th after bowling a 241 fourth game. She shot a 188 in the first game, 180 in the second and a 216 in the third. The senior wrapped up the first day with a 173 in the fifth and a 194 in the sixth.

The top 12 individuals earn a state medal. Westbrook is just 66 pins from the 12th-place finisher Chloe Siezega of Lockport. Alton's Ashley Cox was the last area bowler to earn all-state honors, placing fourth in 2003.

Westbrook is the only AdVantage-area bowler at the state tournament. She qualified for Rockford for the first time after finishing fifth at the Carterville Sectional on Feb. 9. She became the area's first state qualifier since Alton's Ashley Heistand in 2016.

O'Fallon is in first in the team standings with a 6,174. Harlem's Rebecca Hagerman is in first individually with a 1,446.