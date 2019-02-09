GIRLS BOWLING: Rockford-bound Redbird

Alton senior Ashley Westbrook will represent the Riverbend at the IHSA state girls bowling tournament next weekend after finishing fifth with a six-game score of 1,244 at the Carterville Sectional on Saturday at the S.I. Bowl Family Fun Center in Carterville.

Ashley Westbrook

Westbrook, who transferred to Alton from Civic Memorial in her junior year, will compete at state for the first time. The state tournament is scheduled to start on Friday and end on Saturday at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Westbrook was one of four area bowlers who competed at sectionals. The others were Alton senior Alex Bergin, Roxana senior Olivia Stangler and Marquette Catholic junior Taylor Whitehead. Stangler finished 38th with an 1,121, Bergin came in 39th with an 1,109 and Whitehead placed 57th with a 1,016. All four bowlers earned a trip to Carterville after being among the top 10 individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team at the Collinsville Sectional on Feb. 2.

The top five individuals not on a state-qualifying team advance to state. Westbrook will join Herrin's Jenna Wolff, Edwardsville's Sydney Sahuri, Belleville West's Haley Dunn and Triad's Karsyn Braasch at Rockford.

O'Fallon, led by individual champion, Mary Orf, won the team title with a 6,221, followed by Salem, Belleville East and Collinsville. All four teams clinched state berths.

Westbrook was in the top 10 for most of the day. She was in second after the second game and sixth after the third. After dropping to 19th after the fourth, the Alton senior moved up to eighth, then climbed to fifth after bowling a 211.

Westbrook, who competed at sectionals twice while she was at CM, started tournament play with a 235 in the first game. She also shot a 222 in the second and a 233 in the fifth.

Westbrook competed in her first year with the Redbirds after sitting out last year. She averaged a 204 during the regular season. Westbrook shot a career-best 700 against Belleville West on Jan. 23 at Bowl Haven.

Westbrook became the area's first state qualifier since Alton's Ashley Heistand in 2016.