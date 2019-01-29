GIRLS BOWLING: Rolling off to Collinsville

bowling

The Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Granite City, Marquette Catholic and Roxana girls bowling teams will start their postseason at 9 a.m. Saturday, when they travel to Collinsville's Camelot Bowl to compete in the Collinsville Regional.

The 14-team tournament also includes Collinsville, Edwardsville, Jersey, Highland, Triad, Vandalia, Metro East Lutheran and Southwestern. The top four teams and the top 10 individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team advance to the Carterville Sectional on Feb. 9 at S.I. Bowl Family Fun Center in Carterville.

The state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 15-16 at Cherry Bowl Lanes in Rockford.

Last year, the area had one team and four individuals qualify for sectionals. No one advanced to state.

Alton senior Alex Bergin won the individual regional championship with a 1,246 last year at the Alton Regional in Bowl Haven. She also helped the Redbirds finish fourth to qualify for sectionals.

Sisters Robi and Sami Dublo were members of last year's Alton sectional-qualifying squad. Robi is a senior and Sami is a junior.

The returning area sectional qualifiers from last year are Civic Memorial senior Nicole King and Roxana senior Olivia Stangler.

Alton wraps up its regular season on Wednesday at the Southwestern Conference Tournament at St. Clair Bowl. Marquette and EA-WR will square off in a regular season ending match on Thursday at Airport Bowl. CM and Roxana also will conclude their regular seasons on Thursday.

Granite City had wrapped up its regular season on Jan. 7.