GIRLS BOWLING: Rolling to Jerseyville

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Bailey Isom gets congratulated from her Roxana girls bowling team on Tuesday in a match against Civic Memorial. Isom and the Shells will compete in the Jersey Regional on Saturday.

After winning its first Riverbend Conference championship in program history, the Roxana Shells girls bowling team is now setting its sights on turning a strong postseason.

Roxana and five other AdVantage area schools will compete in the Jersey Regional at 9 a.m. Saturday at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville. Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Granite City and Marquette Catholic are the other area teams in the 14-team regional that also include last year's regional champion and state qualifier Collinsville.

The top four teams and top 10 individuals from the Jersey Regional qualify for the O'Fallon Sectional, scheduled for Feb. 15 at St. Clair Bowl. The state tournament will be held at Cherry Bowl in Rockford the following week.

Last year, the area had four sectional qualifiers and three of them have graduated. The only returning sectional qualifier is East Alton-Wood River senior Taylor Whitehead, who advanced to the Carterville Sectional while bowling at Marquette last year.

The Shells finished 8-0 in Riverbend Conference play to win their first league title. The conference was formed in the 2017-18 season that also includes Marquette, EA-WR, Southwestern and Metro East Luthearn.

Even though it lost 2019 sectional qualifier Olivia Stangler to graduation, Roxana has been getting some solid efforts from Taylor Campbell, Emilee Isom, Aeriol Turner-Miller, Halee Petrokovich and Kelsey Thaxton.

Campbell has the top average out of all of the area bowlers with a 171. Her best series is a 565.

Since regional tournament play began in 2014, the Shells had a total of three sectional qualifiers. Only Stangler, who is now attending Lincoln College, has advanced to sectionals twice, competing in '18 and '19.

Civic Memorial has just one victory this season, but has had some banner seasons from Arianna Haskins, Elizabeth VonBergen, Madeline Woelfel and Gennae Webster. Haskins is the Eagles' top bowler with a 145.

CM didn't have any sectional qualifiers last year. The Bethalto school has five sectional qualifiers in program history.

EA-WR is looking to get its first sectional qualifier since 2015, when Kierstan Niethe and Shelby Yarborough advanced out of the Alton Regional. This year, Whitehead is the top bowler for EA-WR with a 160 average.

Alton has enjoyed success in regional tournament play, winning two titles and qualifying for sectionals five times. Last year, the Redbirds had two individual qualifiers in Ashley Westbrook and Alex Bergin, but both have graduated. This year, Alton is led by Abby Jones (127 average) and Regan Spinks (122 average).

Marquette, a fourth-year program, had two sectional qualifiers in Whitehead last year and Shelby Jones in '17 and '18. Peyton Watzek is the Explorers' top bowler with a 136 average.

Granite City has an entire new lineup this year with five first-year bowlers -- Lauren Wilson, Laryn Evans, Amber Lour, Amber Knowland and Ava Whitehead.

The Warriors qualified three bowlers to sectionals in program history. Last year, they had a bowler -- Mikayla Westbrook -- who came up just one place short of qualifying for sectionals. Westbrook didn't return to the team this year as she graduated in December.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial's Elizabeth VonBergen gets a hi-five from coach Trent Morgan on Tuesday against Roxana at Airport Bowl. VonBergen and the Eagles will compete in the Jersey Regional on Saturday.