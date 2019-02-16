GIRLS BOWLING: Season ends for Westbrook at Rockford

Alton senior Ashley Westbrook didn't end her prep bowling career on Saturday with an all-state medal, but she was still able to turn in a top-30 finish at the IHSA girls bowling state tournament at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Ashley Westbrook

Westbrook placed 28th out of 72 bowlers with a 12-game score of 2,382. She came into Saturday tied for 29th with O'Fallon's Hayleigh Willliams.

Westbrook, who transferred to AHS from Civic Memorial in her junior year, competed at state for the first time. She qualified for Rockford by finishing fifth at the Carterville Sectional last week.

Westbrook got off a blazing start in Saturday's competition, shooting a 246 in the first game and a 217 in the second. She was in 18th place after the first three games. But she dropped out of medal contention after bowling a 139 in the fourth game.

Westbrook qualified for the second day of competition after bowling an 1,192 on Friday, just 66 pins from 12th place.

Westbrook was the only AdVantage-area bowler at the state tournament. She became the area's first state qualifier since Alton's Ashley Heistand in 2016.

The top 12 finishers earn all-state medals. Harlem's Rebecca Hagerman won the individual title with a 2,670, followed by O'Fallon's Lauren Tomaszewski, Rockford Auburn's Caitlyn Bannister, Lockport's Chloe Siezega, Minooka's Gina Russell, Chicago Kenwood's Kaia Gray, Salem's Kayla Smith, Jacobs' Brianna Schmidt, Minooka's Kiara Backstrom, Joliet West's Alexis Robbins, Belleville East's Abby Gray and Plainfield North's Jenna Sussenbach.

O'Fallon won the team title with 12,122.