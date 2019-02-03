GIRLS BOWLING: The final four

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic junior Taylor Whitehead qualified for the Carterville Sectional next weekend after placing 18th at the Collinsville Regional on Saturday.

Four AdVantage-area girls bowlers earned a big trip to Southern Illinois next weekend.

Alton seniors Alex Bergin and Ashley Westbrook, Roxana senior Olivia Stangler and Marquette Catholic junior Taylor Whitehead qualified for the Carterville Sectional on Feb. 9 at S.I. Bowl Family Fun Center in Carterville after finishing among the top 10 individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team at the Collinsville Regional on Saturday at Camelot Bowl.

Now, the quartet is setting its sights on making another big trip to the state tournament on Feb. 15-16 at Cherry Bowl in Rockford. The top five finishers not on a state-qualifying team advance to the state tournament. No area bowler has qualified for state since Alton's Ashley Heistand in 2016.

Bergin was the area's top finisher at the Collinsville Regional on Saturday. She finished sixth with an 1,156. She will be making her fourth trip to the sectional round. Last year, she won an individual regional title at Alton.

Westbrook earned her third trip to sectionals to after placing eighth with an 1,122. She competed at sectionals during her freshman and sophomore seasons at Civic Memorial.

Stangler will compete at sectionals for the second straight year after finishing 22nd with a 1,008. She beat out Granite City's Mikayla Westbrook by 13 pins to earn the 10th and final sectional-qualifying spot.

Whitehead will be making her first trip to sectionals after placing 18th with a 1,033. She joined Shelby Jones (2017-18) as the only Marquette girls to advance to the sectional round.

Alton finished fifth in the Collinsville Regional, coming up one place short of qualifying for sectionals as a team.

Granite City, East Alton-Wood River and Civic Memorial's seasons came to an end on Saturday as none of those teams advance any bowlers to sectionals.

