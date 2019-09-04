GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Another win for Shells

Two meets, two wins.

The Roxana girls cross country team won another meet championship on Wednesday after coming out on top in the Carlinville Early Meet at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds.

Roxana Shells

The Shells scored 48 points and won the eight-team meet by 29 points over Rochester. Roxana started its season on Aug. 28 with a win in the New Athens Invitational.

The Shells will be back in action on Saturday at the Granite City Invitational.

Roxana had five runners place in the top 25. Junior Janelynn Wirth, who won an individual title at New Athens, placed second with a time of 19 minutes to lead the Shells.

Wirth finished runner-up by just five seconds to Marquette Catholic senior Riley Vickrey, who won the meet with an 18:55.

Also for the Shells, Riley Doyle placed fifth with a 21:26, Jennifer Palen came in sixth with a 21:30, Gabrielle Woodruff finished 15th with a 22:24 and Kendall Kamp was 23rd with a 23:25.