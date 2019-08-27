GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Blazing Shells

The Roxana girls cross country team started its 2019 season on a high note on Monday.

Roxana Shells

The Shells cruised to a championship in the New Athens Invitational at Okaw Valley Park, winning the 10-team meet with 34 points.

Junior Janelynn Wirth, the top returning runner from last year's Roxana team that qualified for state, won the individual championship with a 19:41. It's the first victory of her prep cross country career.

The Shells had four other runners place in the top 20. Freshman Riley Doyle placed fifth in 22 minutes, junior Jennifer Palen came in sixth with a 22:01, freshman Kendall Kamp finished eighth with a 22:24 and freshman Gabrielle Woodruff was 19th with a 23:03. Palen is also another returning runner from the 2018 squad.

Another freshman, Zoey Losch, finished 22nd in 23:41 for Roxana, which won the meet by 50 points over Columbia.

Wirth came up one second shy of her personal-best time of 19:40 she ran at the Peoria Invitational last year. Before Monday, her best finish was second at the Madison County small-school meet in 2018.

Roxana enjoyed an outstanding season last fall that included its fourth state meet appearance and its first since '15 and South Central Conference and county small-school titles.

The Shells return to action at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Carlinville Early Meet at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville.