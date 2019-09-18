GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Collinsville queens again

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Granite City girls cross country team hoists the first-place trophy at the Collinsville Invitational on Wednesday. Pictured are (left to right) Lauren Fenoglio, Patty Lahey, Chessy Nikonowicz, Lacey Kunz and Claire Sykes.

The Granite City girls cross country team won another Collinsville Invitational championship on Wednesday, placing first in the five-team meet at Collinsville High School with 26 points.

The Warriors won the Collinsville meet for the second year in a row. Before last year, the girls program hadn't won a meet since 1985, when it placed first in the Southwestern Conference meet.

Triad was second with 30 points and Collinsville, Highland and Greenville didn't field full teams.

GCHS senior Chessy Nikonowicz won the individual title with a time of a 21:08. It's her second straight Collinsville meet championship and her second victory overall in her prep cross country career.

Junior Claire Sykes came in fourth with a 22:34, freshman Lauryn Fenoglio finished seventh with a 23:50 and senior Patty Lahey placed eighth with a 23:58. All three runners earned medals.

Also for the Warriors, Lacey Kunz finished 11th with a 24:34, one place short of a medal. Lillian Harris placed 13th with a 24:50 and Kendra Kirkover was 17th with a 26:51.

GCHS senior Jeremiah Perry won the boys individual title with a 16:56.

The Warriors return to action on Sept. 26 at the Alton Invitational at Gordon Moore Park.