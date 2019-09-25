GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: On a roll

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Granite City girls cross country team poses with its first-place plaque at the Alton Invitational on Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park. Pictured are (from left to right) Lillian Harris, Patty Lahey, Lacey Kunz, Chessy Nikonowicz, Claire Sykes, Lauryn Fenoglio and Shannon Roustio.

The Granite City girls cross country team celebrated another victory on Wednesday after placing first in the Alton Invitational at Gordon Moore Park.

The Warriors finished first with 28 points and had five runners earn medals at the Alton meet. A week ago, they came out on top at the Collinsville Invitational.

Civic Memorial was second with 43 points, followed by Marquette Catholic with 74 and Cahokia with 94. The Warriors were awarded a plaque for their first-place finish.

Senior Chessy Nikonowicz, who was the individual champion at Collinsville, led the Warriors with a second-place finish with a 19:47. She was in first with a mile to go before losing the lead to eventual champion Riley Vickrey of Marquette.

Junior Lacey Kunz finished fourth with a 21:02, freshman Lauryn Fenoglio placed sixth with a 21:23, junior Claire Sykes was ninth with a 21:37 and senior Patty Lahey finished 15th with a 22:03.

The top 15 finishers at the Alton meet earn medals.

Also for Granite City, Shannon Roustio finished 21st with a 23:16 and Lillian Harris placed 23rd with a 23:58.

The Warriors have won three meets in a span of a year. Going into 2018, the program hadn't won a meet since 1985.

Granite City's next meet will be at the Springfield Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday.