GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Shells shine at Carlinville

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana junior Janelynn Wirth helped her girls cross country team win the Carlinville Invitational championship on Tuesday. She also won the individual title.

Carlinville has been good to the Roxana girls cross country team this fall.

A month ago, the Shells won the Carlinville Early Meet. On Tuesday, Roxana celebrated another victory at the Macoupin County town after placing first in the Carlinville Invitational.

The Shells won the 12-team Carlinville meet with 53 points for their fourth victory of the season.

Also, junior Janelynn Wirth won the individual championship, placing first with an 18:22. It's her third victory of the season.

The Shells also had victories at the New Athens Invitational on Aug. 28 and Madison County small-school championship meet on Oct. 8. They'll shoot for victory No. 5 on Monday, when they compete in the South Central Conference meet at Brighton. Roxana is the defending champions in both boys and girls divisions.

The Shells had five runners -- including Wirth -- place in the top 25 at the Carlinville Invitational. Jennifer Palen finished fifth with a 19:41, Riley Doyle came in seventh with a 20:35, Gabrielle Woodruff finished 17th with a 21:31 and Mariah Carlisle was 23rd with a 21:53.

Roxana junior Carlos Ruvalcaba won the boys individual title with a 16:11 for his first prep cross country victory. He beat Rochester's Matt Herren by four-tenths of a second.

The Shells finished second in the boys division with 53 points, six points behind champion Rochester.