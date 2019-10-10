GIRLS GOLF: A Redbird on top

Alton junior Natalie Messinger made sure her team wasn't going to spend another year with no sectional qualifiers when she competed in the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional on Thursday at the Orchards Golf Course in Belleville.

Messinger

Messinger not only qualified for the sectional round, but she also captured a regional title as she placed first with a 75. She will be the Redbirds' lone representative at the Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional, scheduled for Monday at Far Oaks Country Club in Caseyville.

Messinger won her first regional championship and qualified for sectionals for the first time. She won the regional tournament by one stroke over Mascoutah's Sophia Florek.

Messinger, who is in her second year with the Redbirds' golf team, also became the first Alton golfer to win a regional title since Tori Hays in 2014. Hays won the Class 2A Springfield Regional and later helped the Redbirds qualify for the state tournament.

Messinger is one of five AdVantage-area individual golfers to qualify for sectional competition. The others were Peyton Mormino and Emily DeClue of Civic Memorial and Sarah Floyd of Roxana in Class 1A and Caroline Reynolds of Granite City in Class 2A.

Marquette qualified for sectionals as a team after winning its own regional on Thursday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

The Redbirds finished 10th in the 11-team Mascoutah Regional with a 409. Last year, they placed eighth in the Champaign Centennial Sectional and didn't get any sectional qualifiers.

Junior Riley Kenney came up three strokes short of a sectional-qualifying bid, finishing with a 97. Tori Keller (114), Josie Giertz (123) and Olivia Boyd (127) were the Alton golfers who competed in regionals.