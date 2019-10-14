GIRLS GOLF: Back to Decatur

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Gracie Piar and the Marquette girls golf team will be competing at the Class 1A state tournament for the second straight year.

The Marquette Catholic girls golf team is heading back to the state tournament.

The Alton school advanced to state competition for the second year in a row after placing second in the Class 1A Mount Carmel Sectional on Monday. The Explorers finished with a 333.

Marquette will participate in the Class 1A state tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. Last year, the Explorers finished a program-best fifth.

Marquette will be making its third state appearance in program history. The Explorers also competed at state in 2000. They ended an 18-year state tournament drought last fall after finishing third in the Centralia Sectional.

On Monday, Gracie Piar led the Explorers with a 76. She shot that same score to win the individual championship at the Class 1A Marquette Catholic Regional on Thursday.

Katy Kratschmer, the only senior on the Marquette squad, finished with a 78. Sophomore Audrey Cain carded an 84 and sophomore Clancy Maag fired a 95.

Piar, Kratschmer, Cain and Maag will make their second straight state tournament appearances.

Also for the Explorers, freshmen Lily Montague and Ava Bartosiak shot a 103 and a 131, respectively.

Mount Carmel won the regional title with a 307 and Effingham placed third with a 341. Both teams advanced to state.

Marquette advanced to the Mount Carmel Sectional by winning its regional tournament on Thursday, its second straight regional title and its third in four years.

Five other AdVantage-area golfers competed in sectionals as individuals, but none of them qualified for state. They were Civic Memorial sophomores Peyton Mormino and Emily DeClue and Roxana junior Sarah Floyd in the Class 1A Mount Carmel Sectional and Alton junior Natalie Messinger and Granite City senior Caroline Reynolds in the Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional.

Messinger, who won the Mascoutah Regional title on Thursday, finished with an 85, but lost in a playoff with three other golfers for the 10th and final state-qualifying bid.

A total of 13 AdVantage-area golfers competed in sectionals on Monday in the boys division, but none of them qualified for state.

They were William Roderfeld, Aidan O'Keefe and William Schwartz of Marquette Catholic in the Class 1A Zeiger-Royalton Sectional; Bennett Smallie, Brady Charbonnier, Sam Wielgus and Nathan Merz of Granite City and Clayton Pilger of Alton in the Class 3A Pekin Sectional; and Nick Williams and Jake Cheatham of Civic Memorial, Matt Marcuzzo and Jackson Harris of Roxana and Carson Reef of East Alton-Wood River in the Class 2A Charleston Sectional.