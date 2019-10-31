GIRLS GOLF: Former Shells coach Krissy Little passes away at 50

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Former Roxana girls golf coach Krissy Little (right) talks with Bailey Sharpmack during the Class 1A Marquette Catholic Sectional on Oct. 9, 2017 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. Little passed away at age 50 on Oct. 29.

Former Roxana girls golf coach Krissy Little passed away on Oct. 29 at age 50.

Little coached the Roxana girls golf program for six seasons from 2012-2017. During her tenure, she coached three sectional qualifiers and two state qualifiers.

One of those state qualifiers was Bailey Sharpmack, who is now playing golf at Eastern Illinois. Sharpmack, who graduated from Roxana in '18, competed at state in her junior and senior seasons. She also won a regional title in her junior year, captured a Madison County small-school championship in her senior year and placed first in the South Central Conference tournament three times.

The other state qualifier was Andrea Mellethin. She competed at state in her senior year in '15.

A 1986 Roxana graduate, Little replaced Charlotte Mathis as the Shells' girls golf coach in '12. In her first year, she had a sectional qualifier in Kayti Rose. Rose got out of regionals again the next year.

Little stepped down as Roxana coach after the '17 season. She was replaced by Rob Milazzo the next year. Glen Sharpmack, Bailey's father, took over duties this fall.

Little worked as a physical education and driver's education teacher for the Roxana School District. She also coached softball and volleyball at the high school.

A visitation is scheduled from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River. The memorial service is at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4, following by a burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.