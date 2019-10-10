GIRLS GOLF: Home cookin'

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic girls golf team poses with its Class 1A regional championship on Thursday after winning its own regional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Even the rainy conditions didn't prevent the Marquette Catholic girls golf team from winning another regional championship.

The Explorers won their second straight regional title and their third in four years after placing first in the Class 1A Marquette Catholic Regional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. The Alton school finished with a 345 to qualify for the Mount Carmel Sectional, scheduled for Monday at West Berwick Golf Course.

Marquette also celebrated an individual championship as sophomore Gracie Piar came out on top with a 76. She won the tournament by one stroke over sophomore teammate Audrey Cain, who finished second with a 77. Both Piar and Cain earned medals.

The Explorers won the regional by 16 strokes over Columbia, which shot a 361. Waterloo will join Marquette and Columbia at sectionals as it placed third with a 430.

Marquette is looking to qualify for state for the second year in a row. Last year, the Explorers clinched a state berth by placing third in the Centralia Sectional. They went on to finish fifth at state.

Also for the Explorers on Thursday, sophomore Clancy Maag and freshman Lily Montague each shot a 96, senior Katy Kratschmer fired a 101 and freshman Ava Bartosiak carded a 130.

Marquette last hosted a regional in 2016 and won that tournament by 22 strokes. Kratschmer was a freshman on that squad.

With the Explorers' win on Thursday, Kratschmer now has played on three regional championship teams.

Piar won her first regional championship. Last year, she and Cain finished with a 78 at the Okawville Regional, coming up four strokes shy of a regional title.

Five other AdVantage-area golfers qualified for sectionals as individuals -- Civic Memorial sophomores Peyton Mormino and Emily DeClue and Roxana junior Sarah Floyd in Class 1A and Alton junior Natalie Messinger and Granite City senior Caroline Reynolds in Class 2A. Messinger won the individual championship at the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional with a 75.