GIRLS GOLF: Piar, Cain still alive at state

The Marquette Catholic girls golf team will not get another top five finish at the state tournament this year.

But the Explorers have an opportunity to get their first all-state medalist in 17 years.

Sophomore Gracie Piar is a six-way tie for eighth place after the first day of the Class 1A state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. Piar shot a five-over-77 after 18 holes.

Only Piar and sophomore Audrey Cain will represent the Explorers in the second day of competition on Saturday. Marquette Catholic finished ninth with a 360, one place short of a second-day berth.

The top eight teams after the first day of competition advance to the second day.

Normal University (314), Mount Carmel (326), Sacred Heart-Griffin (338), Bloomington Central Catholic (339), Macomb (341), St. Thomas More (349), St. Viator (354) and Chicago Latin (357) make up the top eight teams and advanced to Saturday.

The top 24 individuals not on the second-day qualifying teams advance to play on Saturday.

Piar is looking to become the first Marquette golfer to earn all-state honors since Mary Ellen Jacobs in 2002, when she won a state title. The sophomore fired three birdies and eight pars on Friday. She shot a even-par 36 after the first nine holes.

Piar will tee off in the front nine at 9:33 a.m. Saturday.

Cain qualified for Saturday by shooting an 83 on Friday. She shot a birdie and eight pars. She will tee off in the back nine at 9:24 a.m. Saturday.

Also for the Explorers, senior Katy Kratschmer shot a 95, sophomore Clancy Maag and freshman Lily Montague each fired a 105 and freshman Ava Bartosiak had a 119.

Marquette qualified for state for the second year in a row and third time in program history after placing second in the Mount Carmel Sectional on Monday. A year ago, the Explorers finished a program-best fifth.