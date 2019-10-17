GIRLS GOLF: Ready to tee off

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Freshman Ava Bartosiak will be the first Marquette golfer to tee off at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Class 1A girls golf state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

The Marquette Catholic girls golf team will begin its Class 1A state tournament play on Friday morning at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

All six Marquette golfers will be teeing off in the front nine within a span of 45 minutes. Freshman Ava Bartosiak will be the first Explorer to tee off at 8:30 a.m., followed by freshman Lily Montague at 8:39, sophomore Clancy Maag at 8:48, sophomore Audrey Cain at 8:57, senior Katy Kratschmer at 9:06 and Gracie Piar at 9:15.

Tee times were released on Wednesday.

Bartosiak will be in the first group of golfers teeing off that also includes Macomb's Katie Teel, Central Catholic's Clare Blaney and St. Viator's Ava Reisinger. She and Montague will be making their first state appearances.

Maag, Cain, Kratschmer and Piar will compete at state for the second year in a row. They helped the Explorers finish a program-best fifth last year.

Marquette will compete at state for the second year in a row and the third time in program history. The Explorers earned a trip to Decatur by finishing second at the Mount Carmel Sectional on Monday.