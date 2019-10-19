GIRLS GOLF: Season ends for Marquette sophomores at state

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette Catholic sophomore Gracie Piar finished 17th with a two-day score of 156 at the Class 1A state tournament in Decatur.

The Marquette Catholic girls golf season ended on Saturday with two of its players finishing in the top 40 at the Class 1A state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

Sophomore Gracie Piar finished 17th with a two-day score of 156, coming up seven places short of becoming the school's first all-state medalist since Mary Ellen Jacobs in 2002, and sophomore Audrey Cain finished in a tie for 37th with North Shore Country Day's Caroline Gray with a 166.

There were 71 individuals at the state tournament.

The Explorers qualified for state after finishing second in the Mount Carmel Sectional on Monday. But they were eliminated from team competition at the state event after finishing ninth in the first day on Friday, coming up one place short of qualifying for the second day.

With Marquette eliminated from team competition at state, Piar and Cain earned opportunities to play another 18 holes on Saturday since they were among the top 24 individuals not on a second-day qualifying team.

Piar came into Saturday in a six-way tie for eighth. But she got off to a slow start after triple bogeying in the par-4, No. 1 hole. She shot two birdies and nine pars and finished with a seven-over 79 for the day after firing a 77 on Friday.

Cain shot an 83 in both days of the tournament. On Saturday, she made a birdie at hole No. 15 and fired nine pars.

Piar and Cain are playing at state for the second time. Last year, they helped the Explorers finish a program-best fifth at state. Piar and Cain shot a 165 and 168, respectively, in Decatur.

Eureka sophomore Allison Pacocha won the individual title with a two-day score of 142 and Normal University captured the team crown with a 619.