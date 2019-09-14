GIRLS GOLF: Small-school champs again

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic girls golf team poses with its Madison County small-school division championship on Wednesday.

The Marquette Catholic girls golf team cruised to another Madison County small-school division championship on Wednesday as it placed first out of four teams with a 354 at the county tournament at the Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

It's the first tournament win of the season for the Explorers, who placed fifth in the Marquette Blast-Off Classic on Aug. 24, sixth in the Alton Golf Classic on Sept. 7 and 15th in the Prep Tour Showcase in Forsyth on Aug. 17. The Alton school won the county small-school title for the third year in a row.

Marquette will be competing in another tournament on Saturday as it plays in the Angel Classic at Quail Creek Golf Club in St. Louis. The tournament is hosted by St. Joseph's Academy.

Gracie Piar won the individual small-school division championship with a 75. Audrey Cain placed second with a 79 and Clancy Maag finished third with a 94. Also getting a medal for Marquette is Murphy Youngblood, who finished sixth with a 106.

Ava Bartosiak (120) and Jeana Dean (130) rounded out the Explorers, who won the small-school division by 91 strokes over Civic Memorial.

The county tournament was originally scheduled for Aug. 20, but was postponed due to rainy conditions.