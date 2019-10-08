GIRLS GOLF: Teeing it up for postseason

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic girls golf team poses with its Madison County small-school division championship on Sept. 11. The Explorers will compete in the Class 1A Marquette Regional on Thursday, looking to win their second straight regional title and their third in program history.

The Marquette Catholic girls golf team will begin its quest for its second straight trip to the state tournament on Thursday, when it hosts a Class 1A regional tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Roxana and Civic Memorial will join the Explorers in the 13-team regional, which starts at 9 a.m.

All three teams will be shooting for trips to the Class 1A Mount Carmel Sectional, scheduled for Monday at West Berwick Golf Course in Mount Carmel.

Alton and Granite City will also begin their postseason play on Thursday. They compete in the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional at the Orchards Golf Course in Belleville, scheduled for 9 a.m.

The sectional tournament is scheduled for Monday at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville. O'Fallon is the host.

Last year, the Redbirds and Warriors didn't get any sectional qualifiers.

Marquette will look to win its second straight regional title. A year ago, the Alton school won the Okawville Regional by 16 strokes.

Five of the players from last year's regional championship team returned this fall, including sophomores Gracie Piar, Audrey Cain and Clancy Maag.

The Explorers competed at state for the second time in program history in '18 and finished fifth.

Marquette is hosting a regional for the first time since 2016. That year, the program won its first regional title.

Last fall, CM qualified for sectionals as a team after placing third in the Okawville Regional. The Eagles lost four players on that '18 squad to graduation.

Also last season, Roxana had a sectional qualifier in Olivia Stangler, but she graduated in May and is now playing golf at Lincoln College.