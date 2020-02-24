GIRLS GOLF: Warriors hire new head coach

The Granite City girls golf team has found a new head coach.

Harrison

Ginger Harrison will take over duties for the girls' golf program for the 2020 season. She will replace Karen Greenwald, who headed the program for 14 seasons and plans to retire after the school year. The Granite City School Board approved the hiring during a meeting on Feb. 11.

A 1992 GCHS graduate, Harrison will take over a program that had eight sectional qualifiers and two winning seasons during a 13-year span between 2007 and 2019. The Warriors will lose two golfers to graduation, including sectional qualifier Caroline Reynolds.

Harrison, a physical education teacher, will have her first head coaching job in three years. She headed the GCHS girls volleyball program for five seasons before stepping down after the 2017 season. She’s currently the assistant for the Warriors’ boys volleyball team.

Harrison also will be one of three new head coaches for the 2020 fall season. Rachel Davis was hired in January to take over the girls volleyball team, replacing Brittany Spontanski, who resigned after the 2019 season.

Granite City is still looking for a new head football coach. Orlando "Doc" Gooden was relieved from his duties as Warriors' coach in January after just one season.