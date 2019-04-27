GIRLS SOCCER: A celebration in Iowa

× Expand Submitted photo The Granite City girls soccer team poses after winning the Great River Medical bracket title at the Tournament of Champions in Burlington, Iowa.

As its regular season comes down to its final two weeks, the Granite City girls soccer team is starting to get hot.

The Warriors celebrated a Great River Medical bracket title at the Tournament of Champions in Burlington, Iowa after beating St. Thomas Aquinas of Overland Park, Kan., 2-0 in the championship match.

It's the Warriors' second title since they started competing in the Iowa tournament in 2010. Granite City won the Iowa Economic Development division with a 3-0 record in 2015. The squad is 16-10 all-time in 10 appearances at the tournament.

With a 3-0 in this year's tournament, the Warriors bumped their record to 8-5-3 and won their fourth match in a row. They will return to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Marquette Catholic at Gene Baker Field. They also have a road match against Edwardsville at 5:30 p.m. next Saturday.

Granite City was 4-5-3 before pulling off a 2-1 win over Alton on Monday, then winning all three matches at Iowa.

The Warriors began tournament play on Friday with a 1-0 win over Park Hill of Kansas City, Mo., in a first-round match. Park Hill is ranked eighth in the Missouri Class 4 coaches poll. GCHS senior Emma Dutko scored the lone goal in the match.

Granite City started Saturday morning play with a 1-0 victory over Lemont, which finished third in the Class 2A state tournament last year.

In the championship match, the Warriors defeated a St. Thomas Aquinas squad that has won 16 Kansas state titles and placed first in the Tournament of Champions three times.

Dutko, Olivia Brinker, Kenzie Hawkins, Megan Jones, Ashley Portell, Abby Reeves, Payton Reeves and Analise Sampson make up the senior class.

Other contributors include juniors Callie Kirksey, Rebecca Loftus, Anna Stearns, Emma VanBuskirk, Macy Watson and Ellie Wiehardt, sophomores Evany Hernandez, Anna Krueger, Kasey Neidhardt and Darcy Popmarkoff and freshmen Sophia Dutko, McKenna Modrusic and Logan Wakeford.

Another Metro East area team, Columbia, won the Adidas bracket championship on Saturday after beating Waunakee, Wis., 2-0 in the title match. The Warriors lost to Columbia 3-1 on April 11.